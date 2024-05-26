NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.80

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and traded as low as $0.74. NanoVibronix shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 28,938 shares traded.
NanoVibronix Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.96.
NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter. NanoVibronix had a negative net margin of 112.35% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NanoVibronix
NanoVibronix Company Profile
NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its product portfolio includes UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NanoVibronix
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for NanoVibronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoVibronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.