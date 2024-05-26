NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.80

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and traded as low as $0.74. NanoVibronix shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 28,938 shares traded.

NanoVibronix Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.96.

NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter. NanoVibronix had a negative net margin of 112.35% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NanoVibronix

NanoVibronix Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NanoVibronix stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NanoVibronix, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NAOV Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 1.75% of NanoVibronix at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its product portfolio includes UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use.

