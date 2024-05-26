NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.44

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.44 and traded as high as $13.30. NewtekOne shares last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 137,211 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEWT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of NewtekOne from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of NewtekOne in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of NewtekOne from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewtekOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NewtekOne Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of $327.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). NewtekOne had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NewtekOne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from NewtekOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NewtekOne news, CEO Barry Sloane purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,021,650.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 11,500 shares of company stock worth $162,465. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NewtekOne

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 2.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 47,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 12.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NewtekOne in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. 38.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewtekOne Company Profile

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

Further Reading

