Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 726,865 AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 726,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,855,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.10% of AptarGroup as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATR. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in AptarGroup by 191.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 10,437 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,438,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,820,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 93.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 10,796 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 19.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,371,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,447,000 after buying an additional 225,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE ATR opened at $148.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.63 and a twelve month high of $151.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.40 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATR. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AptarGroup from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair raised AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AptarGroup news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $4,533,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,528,930.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $284,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,357.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $4,533,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,528,930.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,334 shares of company stock worth $6,467,171. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

