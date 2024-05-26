Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,251 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 256,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 44,284 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 27,661 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 550.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 74,237 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the third quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 12.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of NFBK opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.99 and a 1 year high of $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $62.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.93 million. Analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is currently 69.33%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

