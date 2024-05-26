Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,475 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 510,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,006,000 after purchasing an additional 66,795 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 957,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,155,000 after purchasing an additional 162,078 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 166,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth $881,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORI shares. StockNews.com raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Therace Risch purchased 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.77 per share, for a total transaction of $181,180.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,180.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $101,445.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,022.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Therace Risch purchased 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.77 per share, with a total value of $181,180.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,180.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Price Performance

Old Republic International stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.45. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Old Republic International Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.