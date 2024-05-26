Onex (TSE:ONEX) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $98.70

Onex Co. (TSE:ONEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$98.70 and traded as low as C$96.63. Onex shares last traded at C$97.72, with a volume of 50,289 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms have recently commented on ONEX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Onex from C$119.00 to C$115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Onex from C$115.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Onex from C$125.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.
Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, upper-middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.
