Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 7,971 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 245.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 59,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:DLB opened at $79.71 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.87 and a 1 year high of $91.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.59 and a 200-day moving average of $83.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $364.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.98 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DLB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

