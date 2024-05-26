Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 56.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in MSCI were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in MSCI by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 70 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE MSCI opened at $493.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $512.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $536.55. The firm has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.95 and a twelve month high of $617.39.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.47 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 44.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $671.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $459.41 per share, with a total value of $3,445,575.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,705,767.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $459.41 per share, with a total value of $3,445,575.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,705,767.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total transaction of $4,245,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,254.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

