Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 182.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $42.10 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $47.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.23.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.22). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $261.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.33%.

CUBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

