Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreases Stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 68.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,318 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of SMG stock opened at $65.51 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $77.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.30.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 20.97% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.31%.

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $2,159,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,746,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,684,656.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMG. StockNews.com raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Get Our Latest Report on SMG

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.