Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $634,000 Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Qorvo by 8,090.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 7.5% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Qorvo from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.83.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $98.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.62 and a fifty-two week high of $121.65.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $941.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $91,615.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,652. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Qorvo news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $91,615.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,652. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,306,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,093 shares of company stock valued at $3,349,958. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

