Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $799,000 Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $168,860,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,687,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,894,000 after acquiring an additional 435,377 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 571.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 409,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,518,000 after acquiring an additional 348,563 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 375.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 417,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,494,000 after acquiring an additional 329,458 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,472,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,438,000 after purchasing an additional 243,444 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $639,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,574,300. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

SSNC opened at $61.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.85. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $65.86.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SSNC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

