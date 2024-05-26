Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $860,000 Holdings in NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) by 57.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,954 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in NNN REIT were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in NNN REIT by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of NNN REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of NNN REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 1,703.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NNN REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NNN REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NNN REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $41.30 on Friday. NNN REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.67%.

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

