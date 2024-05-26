Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $946,000 Stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in GATX were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GATX. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in GATX by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GATX by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of GATX by 4.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GATX by 3.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in GATX by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at GATX

In other GATX news, Director Anne L. Arvia sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.98, for a total value of $131,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,477 shares in the company, valued at $4,286,314.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other GATX news, Director Anne L. Arvia sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.98, for a total transaction of $131,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,477 shares in the company, valued at $4,286,314.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Hillesland sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $294,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,963.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,351,104 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GATX Stock Up 1.2 %

GATX stock opened at $136.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.33 and its 200-day moving average is $123.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.00. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.21 and a fifty-two week high of $141.24.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $379.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.80 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 17.64%. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

GATX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Susquehanna upped their price objective on GATX from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

