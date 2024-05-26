Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $734,000 in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Vontier by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,584,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,755,000 after acquiring an additional 96,127 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $1,629,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter worth about $2,484,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vontier by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,289,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,086,000 after purchasing an additional 22,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vontier by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 365,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

VNT opened at $40.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $28.71 and a twelve month high of $45.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.25.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $755.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.50 million. Vontier had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 54.84%. Vontier’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

