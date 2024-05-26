Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $930,000 in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,324.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,414.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMKR shares. Fox Advisors started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amkor Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Amkor Technology stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.74 and its 200 day moving average is $31.06. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.39%.

In other news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $644,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,160,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,160,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,800 shares of company stock worth $3,281,802. Company insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

