Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases New Holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EG. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $452.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.11.

Everest Group Stock Performance

EG stock opened at $391.78 on Friday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $331.08 and a one year high of $417.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.74.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.98 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 24.86%. Everest Group’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.40%.

Everest Group Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.