Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases New Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 5.3% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,193 shares of company stock worth $1,726,655 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 2.8 %

DD opened at $81.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.89. The company has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.93, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $81.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

