Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases New Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 91.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Paychex by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $124.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.13 and its 200 day moving average is $121.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.93. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 85.40%.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.