Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases Shares of 5,872 Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 14.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 6.1% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.2% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 10,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 19.4% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RSG. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.14.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE RSG opened at $186.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.20. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.07 and a fifty-two week high of $196.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.54%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

