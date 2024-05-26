Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases Shares of 6,470 Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,470 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,692,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,691,000 after buying an additional 72,044 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,329,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,885,000 after buying an additional 39,352 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 2.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,131,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $369,500,000 after buying an additional 116,276 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 10.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,932,000 after buying an additional 9,141 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter worth about $2,271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 3,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $382,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,820.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SYNA shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Synaptics from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Synaptics from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.67.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $90.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.42 and a beta of 1.59. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $73.38 and a twelve month high of $121.37.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.17 million. Synaptics had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

