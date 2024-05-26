Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 93.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,787 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 33,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 13,923 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,946,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,983,000 after purchasing an additional 117,499 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 145,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 50,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 253.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LEG opened at $10.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.57. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $32.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.88.

Leggett & Platt Cuts Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is -158.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,302 shares in the company, valued at $346,923.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Ryan Michael Kleiboeker bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $133,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,535 shares in the company, valued at $556,153.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn acquired 6,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,923.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

