Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 10,050 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 67.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,959 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,050 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Allegion were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allegion by 2.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 37.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 42.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 9,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 386.8% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 15,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 12,172 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total value of $656,059.53. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,354.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

ALLE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.83.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $122.60 on Friday. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $95.94 and a twelve month high of $136.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.80 and its 200 day moving average is $123.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Allegion had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $893.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

