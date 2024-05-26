Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 10,643 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 50.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,643 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter valued at about $404,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,204,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,277,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $47.62 on Friday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $86.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.77 and a 200-day moving average of $67.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $513.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Papa John’s International’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.78%.

Insider Activity at Papa John’s International

In other news, CEO Ravi Thanawala acquired 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,579.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 38,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,797.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $202,626.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,228.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ravi Thanawala acquired 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $99,579.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,797.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PZZA. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $77.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.36.

Papa John’s International Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

