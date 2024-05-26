Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 293,289 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 81.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 293,289 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,119,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,235,000 after acquiring an additional 349,034 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,201,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,417,000 after buying an additional 1,947,720 shares during the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 271.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 4,152,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,986,000 after buying an additional 3,034,375 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 331,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 26,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,799,000. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on DEI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Douglas Emmett Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DEI stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $16.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average of $13.59.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -245.16%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

