Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 4,131 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,131 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Visteon were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 179,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,814,000 after buying an additional 16,449 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Visteon by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Visteon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,244,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Visteon from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Visteon from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Visteon from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visteon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $109.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.97 and a 200-day moving average of $117.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.66. Visteon Co. has a 12 month low of $105.19 and a 12 month high of $159.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.45 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 53.49% and a net margin of 12.60%. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

