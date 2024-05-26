Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 6,710 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,710 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,025,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,326,000 after buying an additional 258,246 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,496,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,938,000 after buying an additional 25,483 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,453,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,720,000 after buying an additional 14,145 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,678,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,401,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Essent Group news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $140,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,525.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ESNT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Essent Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Essent Group from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essent Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.25.

Essent Group Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE ESNT opened at $56.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $59.90.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $298.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.69 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.40% and a return on equity of 14.24%. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 16.94%.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

