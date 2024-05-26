Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Trims Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Accenture were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $300.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $321.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.59. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $285.18 and a 52-week high of $387.51. The company has a market cap of $201.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total transaction of $1,974,437.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,045,053.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $409.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.24.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

