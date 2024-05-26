Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Trims Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,198 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sean Compton sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total transaction of $487,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,006.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 31,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total transaction of $5,038,724.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,032,784.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Compton sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total transaction of $487,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,006.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,848 shares of company stock valued at $7,877,745 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $158.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.59. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.30 and a twelve month high of $187.32.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.19%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

