Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.56

Shares of Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.56 and traded as high as C$0.68. Orbit Garant Drilling shares last traded at C$0.66, with a volume of 15,991 shares trading hands.

Orbit Garant Drilling Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.65, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of C$24.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.31.

Orbit Garant Drilling Company Profile

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc provides mineral drilling services in Canada, the United States, Central and South America, and West Africa. It provides underground and surface diamond drilling services to mining companies through various stages of mineral exploration, mine development, and production. The company also offers geotechnical and water drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies.

