PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 87.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,363 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.08% of PACCAR worth $40,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 313,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,229 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 570,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,705,000 after buying an additional 11,546 shares during the period. STF Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. STF Management LP now owns 8,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,597,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 167,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.62.

PACCAR stock opened at $109.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $68.40 and a 1-year high of $125.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.45%.

In other news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at $154,301.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,397,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at $154,301.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,040 shares of company stock worth $4,779,241 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

