Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $279,000 Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 92.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,061 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 3,711.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 277,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,406,000 after acquiring an additional 270,009 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 394,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,983,000 after buying an additional 150,251 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at $23,999,000. Sandler Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 232.4% during the third quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 160,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,822,000 after buying an additional 112,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,492,000 after purchasing an additional 75,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLH shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $250,424.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,133.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $250,424.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,133.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $360,332.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,912.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,533 shares of company stock worth $6,364,167. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Trading Up 1.2 %

CLH opened at $217.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.97 and its 200-day moving average is $183.46. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.92 and a 1-year high of $218.72.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.