Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.87

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 26.87 ($0.34) and traded as high as GBX 31.30 ($0.40). Pantheon Resources shares last traded at GBX 30.70 ($0.39), with a volume of 1,335,254 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.14) price objective on shares of Pantheon Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 31.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 20.28 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of £289.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3,070.00 and a beta of -0.30.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Alkaid project that covers that covers 40,000 acres located in Alaska; and the Kodiak project covering an area of approximately 124,000 acres located in Alaska.

