Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,801,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,756 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.02% of Paycor HCM worth $38,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 1,824.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 48.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Paycor HCM in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PYCR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Paycor HCM from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Paycor HCM from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.44.

In related news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $27,596.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at $338,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Paycor HCM news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $29,001.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,414.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $27,596.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PYCR opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.33. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

