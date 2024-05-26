Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,189,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,066,892 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.77% of Paymentus worth $39,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Paymentus by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paymentus during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Paymentus by 2,948.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Paymentus by 1.7% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 748,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,418,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Paymentus in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAY opened at $19.07 on Friday. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $25.21. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.92 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.35.

Paymentus ( NYSE:PAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.38 million. Paymentus had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paymentus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paymentus news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 1,575 shares of Paymentus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $29,625.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 142,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,673,126.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAY shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Paymentus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Paymentus from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded Paymentus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Paymentus from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Paymentus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paymentus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.06.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

