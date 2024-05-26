Peruvian Metals (OTCMKTS:DUVNF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.05

Peruvian Metals Corp (OTCMKTS:DUVNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.05. Peruvian Metals shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 45,000 shares traded.
Peruvian Metals Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05.
About Peruvian Metals
Peruvian Metals Corp. engages in the processing and acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru. The company holds 100% interests in the Panteria phorphyry gold-copper project that consists of 15 mineral concessions covering an area of 7,204 hectares in south central Peru; and the Mansa Musa project, a gold-silver bearing project consisting of 10 concessions totaling 6,900 hectares situated in the Department of Huancavelica.
