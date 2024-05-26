Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $291.03

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 291.03 ($3.70) and traded as low as GBX 272.40 ($3.46). Pets at Home Group shares last traded at GBX 274.80 ($3.49), with a volume of 754,742 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Pets at Home Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 440 ($5.59) to GBX 390 ($4.96) in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.40) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

The company has a market cap of £1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1,717.50, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 280.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 290.89.

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers pet grooming services comprising a full dog groom, bath, microchipping, and nail clipping; and pet insurance products.

