Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $65.57

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 65.57 ($0.83) and traded as high as GBX 68.02 ($0.86). Picton Property Income shares last traded at GBX 67 ($0.85), with a volume of 606,652 shares trading hands.

Picton Property Income Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 64.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 65.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £365.30 million, a P/E ratio of -446.67 and a beta of 0.41.

Picton Property Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.93 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Picton Property Income’s previous dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Picton Property Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,666.67%.

Picton Property Income Company Profile

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £757 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 49 assets and with around 400 occupiers (as at 30 September 2023). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

