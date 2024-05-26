Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Pinterest by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,122,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,924 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,036,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,925 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,305,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,173 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,003,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth $241,229,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Pinterest stock opened at $41.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.78 and its 200-day moving average is $36.06. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.35 and a 1 year high of $43.12. The company has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.34, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $739.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.96 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $65,949.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,078. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $65,949.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,078. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $733,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,979.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,405 shares of company stock worth $5,855,142 over the last 90 days. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on PINS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Pinterest from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.34.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

