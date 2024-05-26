Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Holdings Cut by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 32.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 104,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 25,256 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4.2% in the third quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 34,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 9.9% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 111,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAA opened at $17.05 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.35.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.48%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PAA shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.23.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

