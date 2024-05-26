PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.11. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 486,700 shares traded.

PolyMet Mining Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $408.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Trading of PolyMet Mining

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLM. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in PolyMet Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PolyMet Mining by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 20,527 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $322,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Company Profile

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

