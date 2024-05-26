PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.04

PPX Mining Corp. (CVE:PPX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as high as C$0.06. PPX Mining shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 2,400 shares traded.
PPX Mining Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.70 million, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.36.
PPX Mining Company Profile
PPX Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Igor project that includes four concessions covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares located in northern Peru.
