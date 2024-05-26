Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,603 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $12,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $145.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.35.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $104.75 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.39.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.