PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 426,010 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,277 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.20% of PulteGroup worth $43,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 335.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 3,463.6% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $114.30 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.28 and a 1-year high of $122.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.27 and its 200-day moving average is $105.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.51. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PHM. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.87.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

