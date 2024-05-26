PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 1,954.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,291 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.59% of PVH worth $43,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,198,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $550,762,000 after buying an additional 987,957 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 648.1% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 581,289 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,987,000 after purchasing an additional 503,586 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth about $45,911,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 422,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,332,000 after purchasing an additional 143,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PVH by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 624,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,219,000 after purchasing an additional 138,952 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PVH opened at $115.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $141.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.24.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.21. PVH had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, April 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.38%.

In other news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $325,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,054.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on PVH from $156.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush raised shares of PVH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PVH from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

