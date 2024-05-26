Quest Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 12,477 The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,477 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,744,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,449,000 after buying an additional 3,416,321 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 769.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,402,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,057 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,750,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,088,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at $16,397,000. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $22.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.98 and its 200-day moving average is $27.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion and a PE ratio of 9.25. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $31.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 234,194 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.77 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,761.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,733,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,067,570.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $6,344,244.03. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,540,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,176,527.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 234,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.77 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,761.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,733,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,067,570.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,457,501 shares of company stock worth $179,148,132 and have sold 229,103 shares worth $15,940,449. 12.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on LSXMA. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

