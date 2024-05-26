Quest Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,631 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 5,257.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,465,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,768 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 763.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,332,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,270 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,379,000 after buying an additional 488,917 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2,122.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 441,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,170,000 after buying an additional 421,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17,727.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 371,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,954,000 after buying an additional 369,786 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WEC opened at $80.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.61. The stock has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $93.37.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.93%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,622,595.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.29.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

