Quest Partners LLC Takes Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 76.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carrier Global news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,560,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $65.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $59.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.81 and its 200 day moving average is $56.82.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.