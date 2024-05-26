Quest Partners LLC Takes Position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,538,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,978,000 after purchasing an additional 25,885 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Resources Connection by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,999,000 after acquiring an additional 29,253 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Resources Connection by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 555,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,277,000 after acquiring an additional 161,632 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Resources Connection by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 483,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,212,000 after acquiring an additional 25,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Resources Connection by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after acquiring an additional 44,053 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resources Connection Stock Performance

Shares of RGP opened at $11.16 on Friday. Resources Connection, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $17.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average of $13.01. The firm has a market cap of $377.32 million, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Resources Connection Announces Dividend

Resources Connection ( NASDAQ:RGP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.18. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $151.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Resources Connection from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Resources Connection Company Profile

(Free Report)

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

See Also

