RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.55% of RBC Bearings worth $45,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 26.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 12.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1,721.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,607,000 after buying an additional 107,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter valued at $230,000.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RBC shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $309.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.57.

RBC Bearings Trading Down 0.5 %

RBC Bearings stock opened at $291.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $298.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.46.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $413.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.21 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 9.81%. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.